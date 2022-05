Image credit: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan at Karan Johar's bash

Shah Rukh Khan is indeed the Badshah of Bollywood. The actor enjoys stardom that remains unmatched to date. His fans crave to get one glimpse of him through pictures and social media posts. However, over the past few months, the actor has been avoiding shutterbugs. Recently, he attended Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, however, unlike the other stars, he did not pose for the paparazzi. In fact, it is rumoured that he took a secret route to enter the venue. But a video of him dancing at the party went viral and that left netizens delighted.