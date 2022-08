Image credit: Instagram

Suhana Khan showcases glamour with finesse

Suhana is known for her bold and hot style on her social media. Following the footsteps of her mother Gauri Khan, The Archies actor is a fashionista in the making. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim to Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi; Bollywood siblings we wish to see together on screen