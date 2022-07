Image credit: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna called a 'dagar'

Rashmika shared her childhood pictures on Instagram and a troller called her a 'Dagar,' which means prostitute in Kannada. She wrote, I don't know what you guys get out of doing this to us actors. Is it because we are the soft targets for you? The public figure doesn't mean you can target us ruthlessly. A lot of you keep saying- ignore the bad comments or trolls and I generally 'do'. Say anything you want about our work- you have the right but no one has any right to say anything about our families or our personal lives. No actor deserves this crap. Because let me tell you this, being an actor is not easy. Every profession deserves the utmost respect. I think people should first start respecting one another.