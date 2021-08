Image credit: Instagram

Preity Zinta

When Karan showed Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta a video of Kal Ho Na Ho (one of the rejected movies in Kareena's list), Preity had replied, Kareena, thank you for Kal Ho Na Ho. Don't hold me for it, you always hold me for it. I don't have any problem with her, but, I do have a problem when she ignores me. I don't like that. Kareena says hi to me when Karan is around. I think, Kareena, we are both actors of the Indian film industry and we should just take a chill-pill.