Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora's sexiest pair of shorts

If there's one thing that you just can't miss on a regular day, it has to be Malaika Arora's hottest gym outings. The diva is often clicked by the paparazzi whenever she hits the gym. And Malaika looks damn hot when she slips into those sexiest pair of shorts that turn many heads when she walks in and out of her gym. Take a look.