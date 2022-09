Gauri Khan was the only earning member in the pandemic reveals Shah Rukh Khan

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 has become the talk of the town, though people may call it cringe-watching but it is guilty pleasure. While watching Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 we learnt these facts about the power couple of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan which was pleasantly surprising for their fans and viewers. Shah Rukh Khan revealed to Karan Johar in his chat with him how Gauri Khan was the only working member in the house during the pandemic that left Karan Johar in splits he felt SRK is joking. however, it was true, as Shah Rukh Khan is on break and soon will be making his comeback with Pathaan.