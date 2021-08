The last of the superstars

To be honest, there hasn’t been a single superstar post 2000. Hrithik Roshan was the last of the rare breed after the three Khan, Akshay and Ajay. We can’t put a finger on it, but Bollywood may not see another superstar after them (Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor have come the closest, but are yet to pass that final threshold). So, reflecting back on the movies that made these six the timeless superstars they are, we thought that if we could opt for only one movie of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan to watch for the rest of our lives, then these would make the perfect choice…