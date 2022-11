Image credit: Instagram

Aishwarya bites David Letterman hard

When David Letterman had asked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan if it is normal for kids to stay with their parents, the former Miss World replied saying that it's a common sight in India adding that they don't have to take appointments from their parents to meet them. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together in the same frame thanks to Manish Malhotra, fans call it the ‘BEST’ [View Pic]