BL
Toggle navigation
TV
Indian Idol 12
News & Gossip
Photos
Videos
Interviews
Hollywood
Celeb
Reviews
Movies
South
Style
Web Series
TV Shows
Box Office
whats hot
Mouni Roy
Hina Khan
Shruti Haasan
Aashka Goradia
Priyanka Chopra
Home
Photos
6 times Deepika Padukone left us intoxicated and crooning ‘Uff! Teri Ada’ with her fiery hot looks onscreen
6 times Deepika Padukone left us intoxicated and crooning ‘Uff! Teri Ada’ with her fiery hot looks onscreen
By
BollywoodLife
| Updated: July 22 2021, 07:30 AM IST