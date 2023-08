Vivek Agnihotri is overwhelmed by winning the 69th National Award for The Kashmir Files in the category of the Best National Integration Film.

Vivek shared his video and mentioned how he is in America right now and flooded with endless congratulatory messages. I am in America, and I started receiving calls from my friends, from where I came to know that 'The Kashmir Files' has won the 69th National Film Awards in the category of National Integration Award. The National Award is the most prestigious award in India. Since starting, I have been saying that The Kashmir Files is not my film and that I am the only medium. This award I am dedicating on behalf of our IamBuddha Production Company to all the victims of terrorists, especially the Kashmiri Hindus, and besides that, in the whole corner of the world, it is the Hindus who are facing terrorism, and this film is their voice, their suffering, so it belongs to them.