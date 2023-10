69th National Film Awards

The 69th National Film Awards ceremony was held in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today. The awards were presented by the honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The winners of the national award for the year 2021 were announced in the month of August. Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, R Madhavan, Kriti Sanon, Waheeda Rehmaan, Pankaj Tripathi, Shreya Ghoshal and others received their national awards today. The National Award winners were in their classiest best for the special day.