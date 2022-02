Image credit: Instagram

Mouni Roy – Suraj Nambiar honeymoon pictures

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on 27th January 2022. The couple is currently on their honeymoon in Kashmir, and Mouni took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures from there. She captioned one of her posts as, “The rooms were very still, while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads & happy faces with white greetings.” Well, not just these honeymoon photos of Mouni and Suraj, but many other pictures went viral on 7th February. Check out those pictures here…