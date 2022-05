Image credit: Instagram

Sai Pallavi to announce her new film on her birthday?

Yesterday, it was announced that Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam will be releasing on 1st July 2022. Apart from Virata Parvam, Sai doesn’t have any project lined up. But, today, she hinted that she might announce her new film on her birthday. The actress shared a picture of legs in the air, and wrote, “She’s a surprise, kept hidden for a while now! I think she’s ready to see you this Monday, the 9th of May #levitating #flyingfeet #fullimagelookscooler.”