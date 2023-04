Aria from X:in looks like Tamannaah Bhatia

Indians are slowly entering the world of K-Pop. Aria is the maknae of the group X:in. They have five girl members. The song Keeping The Fire is also doing okay. Aria has worked before in the Malayalam film industry. She has gone viral in China and Korea. She is the second girl after Sriya Lenka. Indians are noticing how she looks a lot like Tamannaah Bhatia. As we know, she is one of the most beautiful actresses of the South.