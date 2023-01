Image credit: Instagram

Palak can give a tough time to a lot of Bollywood divas

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has already entered the entertainment industry. She became famous as the Bijlee Bijlee girl and is now gearing up for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and others. The gorgeous beauty is also an Instagram queen. In fact, she is a DIVA already. And Palak can give a tough time to the other popular Bollywood actresses who have been ruling hearts. And her following pictures prove the same.