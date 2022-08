Image credit: Instagram

Sara Tendulkar's ethnic looks for wedding inspiration

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has set the internet on fire with her drop-dead gorgeous looks. She has been one of the biggest trends in the entertainment world. Ever since Sara Tendulkar decided to explore the fashion world and step into the world of entertainment, she has been making waves and how! Recently, Sara's pictures in traditional looks caught everyone's eyes. Sara has been attending her cousin's wedding. Pictures of Sara Tendulkar from Mehendi, sangeet and wedding functions have been going viral. So, we thought of compiling Sara's ethnic looks for the wedding season inspiration. So, here you go...