Image credit: Instagram

Disha Patani flaunt her hot butt

If there's any Bollywood actress who doesn't shy away from showing off her curves, Disha Patani has to be on the top of the list. She has the best body in the business and she is known for picking a bikini style to match her body type and mood. On Sunday, she treated fans with a sizzling picture wherein she was seen flaunting her butt in a thong bikini. And this is not the first time when Disha proved that she has the smallest waist and hottest butt in the business. Take a look.