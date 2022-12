Image credit: Instagram

Tunisha Sharma was proud of Sheezan Khan

As their show received immense response from the audience, Tunisha shared this picture and wrote, OMG! What a response!♥️ @sheezan9 i am so proud of you :’) Thank you everybody for giving the show such immense love! Without you we are absolutely nothing…Each one of the characters of the show, the whole team did a remarkable job and i need to say, What an Episode!!!?? Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul? More Surprises are coming your way...? We didi it. This was about 17 weeks ago. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide: BJP MLA Ram Kadam calls it love jihad; says, 'the accused will not be spared'