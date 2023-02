Palak Tiwari knows to win over the cameras

Palak Tiwari has been one of the most discussed newbies about to enter Bollywood. Blessed with her mom's good looks and attitude, the girl has personality. Palak Tiwari will be making her debut on Kisika Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She is one of the love interests of the brothers. Palak Tiwari's photoshoots go viral every now and then. Here is a look at some of the clicks that made our hearts flutter.