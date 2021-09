Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's two-years of affair ended on a bitter note, when the latter caught RK cheating on her. Talking about it, the actress had told a leading magazine, The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him. I give a lot in relationships, and don't really expect much in return. But, infidelity is the deal breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can't f*ck around with it. Though later, we saw Ranbir and Deepika sharing cordial relationship and even shared screen space in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha.