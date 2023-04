Image credit: Instagram

Urfi Javed goes topless again

Urfi Javed or Uorfi Javed is a popular face. After Bigg Boss OTT, she became a familiar face for all as she went all out with her quirky dressing sense. She loves to experiment and is not scared of going bold. She knows how to draw attention and it is her confidence that is praised by many. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan has called her gutsy But she often gets trolled for her bold moves. Recently, she shared a video in which she posed topless and in a skirt made of flowers. She got trolled as many shamed her for going bold in the month of Ramadan. This is not the first time though she has posed topless. Take a look.