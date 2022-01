Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone has an interesting lineup this year, she will have 7 releases this year despite the omicron threat. Here’s a look at the upcoming films Deepika Padukone that proves she is all set to rule 2022. Gehraiyaan – An urban and complex love story that explores everything beneath the surface, glimpses of Deepika Padukone from the teaser of Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan has already created major excitement. Fans won’t have to wait much longer as the film is scheduled to release next month.