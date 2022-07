Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’s #MaNan moments

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan’s chemistry was the highlight of the show. The makers also worked hard to create moments that would live on forever. Whether it was the night when they made love or reconciled after a fight, the ambience mattered and how. They made it a sensation on Twitter. Way back in 2015, we did not see TV shows trending daily on Twitter. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was an exception and how. The hashtag #MaNan was a craze. The popularity of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor spread all over the Indian subcontinent.