Kajal Aggarwal channeled her inner diva for her maternity photoshoot

Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal recently shared a picture from her maternity photoshoot and donned a ruffled dress. The actress flaunted her baby bump in style and looked beautiful as ever. She wrote, Let’s face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage making it to bedtime! And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours!