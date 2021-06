Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan-Waheeda Rehman

The Hindi film industry is one of the oldest film industry in the world. And it has a rich history as well. However, there have been some astounding facts about celebrities, films and the industry that you may not know or may have forgotten. We thought of brushing it up for y'all. So, here we are with 9 Astounding facts about Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sridevi and more Bollywood stars we bet you didn't know. First, we have, superstar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actress Waheeda Rehman. Did you know that the actress played the role of Big B's mother and love interest on-screen. She played his love interest in Adalat while in Trishul she was seen as his mother.