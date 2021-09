Take a look

Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived in Jodhpur and their pictures from the airport are going viral on social media. The couple reportedly headed for Jawai Bandh by road. The two started dating in 2018 and their wedding rumours have been floating for quite some time now. If rumours are to be believed then the couple headed to Jodhpur for scouting locations for their wedding. We all are fascinated by the Bollywood stars' extravaganza lifestyle. Bollywood weddings are all about glitz and glamour and they have often managed to inspire everyone with their celebrations. Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who got married at exotic locations.