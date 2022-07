Preggers Sonam Kapoor spotted with doting husband Anand Ajuja

A heavily pregnant Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted alongside her husband, Anand Ahuja, as the couple, who’re expecting their first child very soon, stepped out in Mumbai city for some work. Pregnant or not, Sonam Kapoor aced her style game as the true-blue fashionista that she is while Anand Ahuja never left her side for a moment, putting an arm around her or holding her hand on multiple occasions. Check out their pics below: