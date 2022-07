Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's home

The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is at the peak of her career. She has become one of the most bankable actresses across the nation. She is making her Bollywood debut too. With all the success, the actress has now purchased a home in Hyderabad. It is the same bungalow that she lived-in along with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. If reports are anything to go by, she has bought it for Rs 100 crore. On that note, here's a tour of her dream home.