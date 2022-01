Image credit: Instagram

Inside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love nest!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make for the cutest and mushiest couple of Bollywood. Every now and then they give their fans a little glimpse of their romance. The star couple resides in an ultra luxurious 4BHK flat located in Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai. Through pictures, we have got a glimpse of the insides of their love-nest and oh boy, gorgeous is an understatement.