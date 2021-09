Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Power woman!

Post the arrest of Raj Kundra in an alleged pornography related case, Shilpa Shetty is trying hard to collect the shredded pieces and be independent. There is a lot of buzz around how Shilpa Shetty is aiming to look after herself and her two kids. On that note, here's a look at her net worth, expensive things she owns and more.