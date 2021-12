Image credit: Instagram

Aahana Kumra - The Bikini Babe

Aahana Kumra is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She rose to fame with her bold performance in Lipstick Under My Burkha. After that movie we have seen in her some really good projects, but recently the actress grabbed everyone's attention because of her Instagram post. Aahana shared a few pictures in which she is donning a bikini and the actress is looking super hot in it. Check out the pics below...