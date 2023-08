Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Engaged couple Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire poses with family

Today, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's engagement party turned the evening a glamorous one. Aaliyah Kashyap is friends with quite a few star kids from the industry and many were spotted at the party. Here's a pretty picture of the couple with relatives. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and more marked their attendance at the function. The latecomers were Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan.