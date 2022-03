Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's feud

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's war started on the sets of the film Ishq. Aamir and Ajay pissed off Juhi Chawla by playing a prank on her. So much that she was almost in tears and declared that she will not come to shoot the next day. She stuck to her words and did not show up on the sets the next day. Aamir and Ajay then apologized to her and everything go resolved. But Aamir was upset with her as she wasted a day because of anger. To Savyy Magazine, she said, 'But once that was resolved, Aamir got very upset with me. He said, ‘You can say anything to me or fight with me, but you cannot not come to the set. The whole day of shooting got stalled because of you. And that’s a big loss to the producer because the whole unit turned up’. It got resolved when Aamir Khan divorced his first wife Reena. Despite not being on talking terms, Juhi called Aamir when he was going through tough times and that left him touched.