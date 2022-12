Image credit: Instagram

Aamir Khan is an emotional person

While talking about facing difficult phase in his life, Aamir Khan burst into tears and had to leave the interview for some time and come back again. When he was around 10, his family faced really tough times financially. He said that they were left with almost nothing though his producer father delivered several hits but he couldn't understand business because of which, the accounts were missing and did not know where the money went.