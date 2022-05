Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

Ever since the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer dropped, it has been met with a barrage of negativity the likes of which Aamir Khan has probably never seen in his 34-year career. And why it’s all right to find faults with his character, look, portrayal, mannerisms, diction, the film’s rushes themselves and so on and so forth, what’s absolutely not done is point fingers that he isn’t playing his part like Tom Hanks did for the simple reason that the same critics would’ve highlighted that an actor of his calibre hasn’t brought anything new to the table or infused the character with his distinct approach. And it isn’t the first time that a Bollywood actor has been dealt such an unfair hand just because he’s done a remake. Check out the other instances…