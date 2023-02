Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and others attend the Netflix Networking party

It's Saturday night, the night to party and Bollywood and South celebs are doing just that with the Netflix co-CEO, Ted Sarandos who has come down to India. Just a couple of hours ago, Ted Sarandos was snapped at the launch of Heeramandi which is an exclusive Netflix series by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And now, there's a special networking party happening in the city for Ted Sarandos and it is being attended by the Indian film industry celebs. From Aamir Khan to Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, Manisha Koirala, Venkatesh, Jawan director Atlee and more celebs have been snapped at the do.