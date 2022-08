Aamir Khan ROASTS Karan Johar

Aamir Khan recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 and viewers had a blast as the Laal Singh Chaddha actor roasted the host left, right and centre. When Karan Johar stated that he felt bad for Janhvi Kapoor and was simply being nice to her, Aamir poked fun by saying, 'So you were being nice to someone? Kya baat karraha hai yaar (What is he even saying).' Aamir even commented that whenever two people appear on Koffee With Karan, one of them gets insulted. It was till date the best Aamir Khan appearance on Koffee With Karan. On that note, here's looking at other celebrities who roasted other stars publicly.