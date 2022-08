Image credit: Google

Aamir Khan on Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend

From the day trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha has been released, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha has trended multiple times. Finally, a couple of days ago, Aamir broke silence on the trend and requested people to not boycott his movie and watch it. He said, “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”