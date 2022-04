Image credit: Instagram

Aamir Khan – Azad

Aamir Khan is not on social media, but his production house Aamir Khan Productions keeps giving updates about the actor’s movies and other things. Recently, on the Instagram handle of the production house, a few photos of Aamir and his son Azad were posted. In the picture, the father-son duo is relishing mango. The caption read, “Have you treated yourself and your family with some yet?” These pictures have gone viral on social media, and Aamir’s fan loving it.