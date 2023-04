Jio Studios announcing upcoming movies and web series slate:

Jio Studios hosted a grand event in the city a couple of hours ago. At the event, they announced about 100 titles including films web series in Hindi, Bengali and Marathi languages. A lot of talented stars gathered around under one sky for a couple of hours and it was a sight to see so many talented people together, celebrating the cinema. Jyoti Deshpande is coming up with about 100 different, amazing an interesting stories in various languages. Well, the red carpet was a starry affair at the event. Let's check out some pictures. Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Aamir Khan and more came together under one sky.