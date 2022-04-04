Shreyas Talpade

Kaun Pravin Tambe, a sports biopic on cricketer Pravin Tambe, starring Shreyas Talpade, released on Disney Hotstar, yesterday, 1st April, and has instantly made a mark with both critics and the audience. One user wrote on Twitter: “What a movie! What a movie! @shreyastalpade1 phenomenal as Pravin Tambe and thanks to the team of #KaunPravinTambe for coming out with the story of such underdawg but one of the IPL legend! Now no one would question, kaun pravin tambe! @DisneyPlusHS”. There have been similar accolades pouring in for Kaun Pravin Tambe across social media, not least of which due to Shreyas Talpade’s inspiring performance, epitomising the true spirit of an underdog. However, if y’all jog your memory, this isn’t the first time that Shreyas has played a cricketer on screen, having aced another such character albeit a fictional one in Iqbal. And he isn’t the only Bollywood actor to have done so. Check out the others below: