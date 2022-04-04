Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and other Bollywood actors who played cricketers twice on screen – view pics
Kaun Pravin Tambe has received accolades from all quarters, not least of which due to Shreyas Talpade's inspiring performance. However, this isn't the first time he has played a cricketer on screen, and he isn't the only Bollywood actor to have done so.