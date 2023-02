Aamir Khan to announce Campeones with Salman Khan

Aamir Khan is all set to produce the official Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones. Earlier he was supposed to act but he stepped down from headlining the movie and offered the project to his friend Salman Khan. Bhaijaan showed an active interest and agreed to come on board. Both have not confirmed the agreement on paper but they are expected to go on floors by June 2023. The latest report around the development suggests that Aamir is hoping to announce Campeones on his birthday on 14th March 2023. If everything goes as planned and falls in right place according to Aamir Khan he will soon announce the project with Salman Khan. As we await Campeones check out upcoming sports dramas in Bollywood.