Aamir Khan to produce supernatural film for Junaid Khan

Buzz is that Aamir Khan is going to produce a supernatural love story for his son Junaid. It seems he will fall in love with a woman's ghost while she is in coma. The film will be shot in Japan. The director will be Sunil Pandey who has worked on a number of his films. He has Maharajah and the remake of Love Today with Khushi Kapoor in his kitty already.