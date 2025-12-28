Aamir Khan's Dangal, Prabhas' Baahubali, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: What is common between these blockbusters?

1/8





Dangal Starring Aamir Khan, Dangal created history at the box office. Thanks to an extraordinary response in China, the film went on to collect around Rs. 2,024 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film earned approximately Rs. 1,810 crore worldwide, out of which Rs. 1,430 crore came from India alone, setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Featuring Allu Arjun, the film recorded massive box office numbers, collecting around Rs. 1,742 crore worldwide. The film witnessed huge craze across theatres nationwide.

RRR Another global sensation by S. S. Rajamouli, the film took Indian cinema to international audiences and collected nearly Rs. 1,230 crore worldwide.

KGF: Chapter 2 Led by Yash, the film earned about Rs. 1,215 crore worldwide, elevating Kannada cinema to unprecedented heights.

Jawan Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film emerged as a massive hit in 2023. The movie had strong South cinema elements, and it collected around Rs. 1,160 crore worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD Starring Prabhas, the film marked a new chapter for Indian cinema and collected around Rs. 1,042 crore worldwide.

