Aamir Khan's daughter Ira holidays in the snow with beau Nupur Shikhare and their pictures are every bit breathtaking - View Here

How blissful this is! Ira Khan and her beau Nupur Shikhare are having the best time of their life as they vacation in the beautiful snowfall. The pictures are every bit breathtaking and will make you pack your bags right away. Nupur himself shared these gorgeous pictures on his Instagram account and wrote, My first snowfall ever. How cool is this.” while his ladylove in response commented on the post, What a cutieee. Ira made her relationship official last year on Valentine's day by sharing their picture together with a caption, It's an honour to make promises with and to you.”