Image credit: Ira Khan Instagram

Ira Khan celebrates Christmas with her boyfriend Nupur Shirkhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is one person whose life is an open book if we go by her social media posts. She is currently in Europe on a holiday with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. She took to Instagram to shares some pics with him. They were dressed for the Christmas festivities. “Merry Christmas Part 1. Bloopers in story! #christmas #christmastree #merrychristmas #outfit #dressup #raindeer #love,” read her caption. Have a look at the pics in which they are looking cute as a couple.