Ira Khan hits back at trolls

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan was recently trolled for sharing bikini pictures on her 25th birthday. The celebration was a pool party, which was also attended by her father, her mother Reena Dutta, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and other friends. She found herself at the receiving end of criticism when she was seen cutting her birthday cake wearing a two-piece bikini in the presence of her father Aamir Khan. Ira has now taken a subtle dig at trolls and shared some more pictures from her fun-filled birthday celebration. Take a look.