Image credit: Google / Instagram

Siddharth Nigam – Dhoon 3

Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3 was one of the biggest hits of 2013. There was a child actor in the film named Siddharth Nigam; he played Aamir’s younger version in the movie. Well, Siddharth had impressed one and all with his performance in the movie and just like Aamir Khan he had also played a double role in Dhoom 3. It’s been nine years since Dhoom 3 released, and now Siddharth has transformed into a dashing grown-up boy. Check out his picture here…