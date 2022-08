Shah Rukh Khan's Zero debacle made him take a three years long sabbatical to rethink his creating calling.

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero debacle made him take a three years long sabbatical to rethink his creating calling. And now he is all set to hit the screens with Pathaan, while his film Zero was the biggest disaster Khan film ever, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has taken that from SRK's film and this is no good news for both the Khans. Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha faced a boycott by the netizens from the beginning of the trailer release and the result is scary, while the film has managed to win the hearts of the individual who have watched the film, despite good content, it failed miserably. As per reports, LSC has managed to earn only 50 crores in one week.