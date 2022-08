Image credit: Google

Prabhas – Radhe Shyam

2022 hasn’t been a great year for Hindi films. Many films that were actually the most awaited films of the year became disasters at the box office. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam was a pan-India film. It was shot in Hindi and Telugu, and was dubbed in languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The trailer and the songs of the film had created a good pre-release buzz, but the movie failed to get audiences to theatres.